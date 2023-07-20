Pacific Sage Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,273 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $276,056,000 after buying an additional 15,102,968 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $188,933,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405,526 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

GOLD traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,697,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 294.17, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.33.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

