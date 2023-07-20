Pacific Sage Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,696 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.1% of Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on COST. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.32.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $555.47. The stock had a trading volume of 183,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $519.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.90. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $447.90 and a twelve month high of $564.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

