Pacific Sage Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Pacific Sage Partners LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $534.26. 175,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,913. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $611.06. The company has a market cap of $206.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.03. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

