Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,235,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,520 shares during the quarter. Packaging Co. of America makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $449,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $118,827,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,790,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,969,000 after purchasing an additional 610,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,586,000 after purchasing an additional 278,124 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 333,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,334,000 after buying an additional 262,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,757,000 after buying an additional 262,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $136.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,267. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.98%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

