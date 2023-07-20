Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 13,861 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 412,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHEM stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $25.03. The stock had a trading volume of 580 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.76. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $20.97 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

