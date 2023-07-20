Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 17,634 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $13,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 147,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,246 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after buying an additional 24,399 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 743,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,406,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

IQLT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 154,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $27.02 and a 52 week high of $36.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.04.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

