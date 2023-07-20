Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,051,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $402,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 20.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000.

Get JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JIRE traded down $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $58.11. The stock had a trading volume of 60,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,042. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $42.73 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of -1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.