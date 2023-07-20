Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 38,940 Shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,442,178 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 38,940 shares during the period. Global Partners comprises approximately 4.2% of Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $44,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 8.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,056 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Global Partners by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 26,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global Partners by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners Price Performance

NYSE GLP traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.02. 12,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,857. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.27. Global Partners LP has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $39.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Global Partners had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Partners LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.609 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Global Partners’s payout ratio is 26.28%.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

