Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.95 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,845 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,328 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.14. 4,778,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,757,910. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $179.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

