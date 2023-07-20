Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 19,355 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 125,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,355 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $6,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.15. 647,800 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.1849 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

