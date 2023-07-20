Palmer Knight Co Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Palmer Knight Co boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 3.1% of Palmer Knight Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1,485.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $244.01. The company had a trading volume of 437,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,582. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.00. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.50.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,781 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.