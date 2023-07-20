Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Shares Up 1.9%

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.22 and last traded at C$22.20. 810,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 864,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.48. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.