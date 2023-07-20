Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Has $35,000 Holdings in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 132,815 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MicroVision were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MicroVision in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in MicroVision during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in MicroVision by 176.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

MicroVision Stock Performance

NASDAQ MVIS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.88. 1,422,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,553. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. MicroVision, Inc. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $684.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.04.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MicroVision

(Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms, and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module supporting AR headsets; interactive display solutions for the smart speakers market; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

