Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC Has $593,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,893 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises about 0.5% of Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,289,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,499,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,799 shares during the period. Stonebridge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 314.8% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,278,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $22,149,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 130.6% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,295,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,239 shares during the period. Finally, ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $14,591,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

PGX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,131. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

