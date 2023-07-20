Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.98

Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $9.88. Park City Group shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 19,351 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Park City Group in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Park City Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Park City Group alerts:

Park City Group Trading Down 6.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $168.27 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.00.

Park City Group Announces Dividend

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Park City Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 686.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Park City Group during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park City Group

(Get Free Report)

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Park City Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park City Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.