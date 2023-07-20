Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $370.00 to $425.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Parker-Hannifin traded as high as $404.22 and last traded at $402.85, with a volume of 59131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $400.95.

PH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,512.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $361.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.97.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.26%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.