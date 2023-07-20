Parker Investment Management LLC Invests $400,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Parker Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 0.1% of Parker Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.55. 47,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,277. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

