Parnassus Investments LLC Acquires 1,172 Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $1,691,038.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 894,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,830,016.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,302,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,536,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,276,733.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $1,691,038.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 894,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,830,016.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,152 shares of company stock worth $11,567,060. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCOR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

PCOR opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

