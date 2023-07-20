Parnassus Investments LLC Buys New Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOW opened at $603.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 307.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $477.28.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total value of $213,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,101 shares of company stock worth $16,282,198. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $548.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $560.84.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

