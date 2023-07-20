Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 4,340 Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,191,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,611,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Stellantis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,939,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,140,000 after buying an additional 1,196,477 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,189,000 after buying an additional 3,840,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,925,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

Stellantis stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

