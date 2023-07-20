Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 8,672 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $16,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after buying an additional 38,776,933 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,947,000 after purchasing an additional 155,572 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Equifax by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,226,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,015,808,000 after acquiring an additional 535,644 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,455,992 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $476,463,000 after acquiring an additional 62,568 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $237.49 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.98 and a 1-year high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.21. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $1,458,590.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total value of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

