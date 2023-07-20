Parnassus Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after acquiring an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,895,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,270,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,821,000 after purchasing an additional 576,836 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,359,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,505,000 after purchasing an additional 144,807 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ares Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after buying an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $170,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 451,234 shares of company stock valued at $9,862,805 and sold 19,421,576 shares valued at $469,241,265. Corporate insiders own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $102.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 92.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $58.60 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

