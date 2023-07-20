PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.70.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:PBF opened at $41.70 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. PBF Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 69.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 102,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 54,503 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in PBF Energy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

