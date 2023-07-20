PDS Planning Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

PDS Planning Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $68.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.38. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

