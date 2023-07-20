PDS Planning Inc Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanford Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amgen by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $232.05 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $123.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.18 and its 200 day moving average is $237.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.71.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

