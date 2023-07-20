PDS Planning Inc Has $432,000 Holdings in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Microelectronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,622,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,701 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in United Microelectronics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Invst LLC bought a new stake in United Microelectronics in the first quarter worth approximately $858,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Microelectronics by 11.6% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 184,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC lowered United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.46.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

UMC stock opened at $7.66 on Thursday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.27.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Research analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Microelectronics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be paid a $0.453 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This is an increase from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

