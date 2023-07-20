PDS Planning Inc Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Diageo by 3.5% in the first quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Mill Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 107,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of DEO opened at $179.74 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diageo Company Profile

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.92) to GBX 3,850 ($50.34) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($63.94) to GBX 4,720 ($61.72) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

