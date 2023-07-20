PDS Planning Inc Purchases 57 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

SYK stock opened at $294.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $111.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $288.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.