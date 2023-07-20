PDS Planning Inc Purchases New Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,580 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in BHP Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BHP Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BHP Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,716,000 after buying an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. 6.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP Group Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BHP shares. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,435.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

