PDS Planning Inc Raises Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SAP were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in SAP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

NYSE SAP opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. SAP SE has a one year low of $78.22 and a one year high of $145.10. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

