PDS Planning Inc Takes $382,000 Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in HSBC by 286.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HSBC by 158.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSBC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on HSBC in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 695 ($9.09) to GBX 675 ($8.83) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HSBC from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.46) in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on HSBC from GBX 650 ($8.50) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 840 ($10.98) to GBX 900 ($11.77) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $735.00.

HSBC Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $20.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.10 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 32.20% and a return on equity of 11.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Further Reading

