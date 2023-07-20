PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.60.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 3.6 %

PFSI opened at $81.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.49. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $41.76 and a 12 month high of $81.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total transaction of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Mccallion sold 28,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $1,832,629.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,379 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

