Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Raises Dividend to $0.72 Per Share

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 17.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $15.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $179.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $180.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

PAG has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of Penske Automotive Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penske Automotive Group news, CFO Michelle Hulgrave sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $290,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,508.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,808 shares of company stock worth $1,960,428. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Penske Automotive Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading

