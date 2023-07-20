Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$243.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut Pernod Ricard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pernod Ricard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Pernod Ricard Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of PDRDF stock opened at C$222.57 on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1 year low of C$164.11 and a 1 year high of C$238.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$219.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$216.76.

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

