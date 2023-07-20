Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 402,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CATX traded up 0.02 on Thursday, hitting 0.63. 92,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.60. Perspective Therapeutics has a one year low of 0.19 and a one year high of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $89.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Perspective Therapeutics alerts:

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

Receive News & Ratings for Perspective Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspective Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.