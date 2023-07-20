Peter Butterfield Sells 11,232 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $373,014.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,192.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Peter Butterfield sold 1,329 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $41,597.70.

On Thursday, May 18th, Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $343,811.52.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 751,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,731. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.53 and a beta of 1.11. Flywire Co. has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Flywire by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Flywire by 457.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Flywire by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

