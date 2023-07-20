Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.81

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and traded as high as $14.63. Phibro Animal Health shares last traded at $14.51, with a volume of 77,053 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.47 million, a PE ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $245.19 million. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 2.92%. Sell-side analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. 50.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

