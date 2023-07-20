Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,665,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,133,000 after purchasing an additional 173,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,043. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

