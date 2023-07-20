Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International updated its FY23 guidance to $6.13-$6.22 EPS.

PM stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.83. 905,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,442,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.71. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 54.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

