Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2023

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.13-$6.22 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.24.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM stock opened at $98.77 on Thursday. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $153.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.71.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,689,000 after buying an additional 147,776 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,852,000 after buying an additional 852,345 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.