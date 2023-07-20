Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by Dover Advisors LLC

Dover Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PSX traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.05. 428,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,313. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.47.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.