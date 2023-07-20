PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd Buys 240 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,045 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for about 1.3% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.50.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 1.6 %

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $110,141.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,693,665.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 958,248 shares of company stock valued at $202,870,507 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $3.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $230.61. The stock had a trading volume of 884,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,585,255. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.53, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.26.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.