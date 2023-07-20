Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $75.56

Picton Property Income Limited (LON:PCTN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.56 ($0.99) and traded as low as GBX 69.20 ($0.90). Picton Property Income shares last traded at GBX 70.30 ($0.92), with a volume of 417,132 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 74.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.55. The stock has a market cap of £407.42 million, a PE ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a GBX 0.88 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Picton Property Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,500.00%.

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £766 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 31 March 2023). Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

