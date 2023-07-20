PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.65 and last traded at $99.64. Approximately 1,083,244 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 966,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.61.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

