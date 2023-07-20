Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,667.27

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,667.27 ($21.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,472 ($19.25). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,477 ($19.31), with a volume of 305,244 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.07) price objective on shares of Plus500 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Plus500 Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.87, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,479.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,666.20.

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd., a fintech company, operates technology-based trading platformsin Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. The company operates an online and mobile trading platform within the contracts for difference (CFDs) sector enabling its international customer base of individual customers to trade CFDs on underlying financial instruments comprising shares, indices, commodities, options, ETFs, foreign exchange, and cryptocurrencies internationally.

