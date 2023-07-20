POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Sold by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,525 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter worth $98,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 258.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 116,386 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 59.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 0.9 %

PNT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.32. 126,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.