Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Gavin Rochussen Sells 42,566 Shares

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Rochussen sold 42,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09), for a total value of £198,357.56 ($259,358.73).
Gavin Rochussen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 12th, Gavin Rochussen sold 63,111 shares of Polar Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.96), for a total value of £287,786.16 ($376,289.44).
Polar Capital Price Performance
Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 495.50 ($6.48) on Thursday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 380.50 ($4.98) and a one year high of GBX 559.48 ($7.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 505.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 499.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £501.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,465.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.
Polar Capital Increases Dividend
Polar Capital Company Profile
