Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Insider Gavin Rochussen Sells 42,566 Shares

Gavin Rochussen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 19th, Gavin Rochussen sold 42,566 shares of Polar Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 466 ($6.09), for a total value of £198,357.56 ($259,358.73).

On Wednesday, July 12th, Gavin Rochussen sold 63,111 shares of Polar Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 456 ($5.96), for a total value of £287,786.16 ($376,289.44).

Polar Capital Price Performance

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 495.50 ($6.48) on Thursday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 380.50 ($4.98) and a one year high of GBX 559.48 ($7.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 505.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 499.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £501.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,465.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Polar Capital Increases Dividend

Polar Capital Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share. This is an increase from Polar Capital’s previous dividend of $14.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,939.39%.

