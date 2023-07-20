Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PII. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.55.

Polaris Price Performance

PII stock opened at $135.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $135.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.06.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 1,473.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after acquiring an additional 619,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $49,002,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 392.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 382,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after buying an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris



Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Featured Stories

