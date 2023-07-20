Polymath (POLY) Hits Market Cap of $138.46 Million

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000498 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $138.46 million and approximately $67,621.73 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00308159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013429 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polymath Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.14755113 USD and is down -5.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $133,468.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.