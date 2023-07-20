PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN PLM opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56. PolyMet Mining has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $405.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.33.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 58.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,529 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 88.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 63,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 10.9% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

